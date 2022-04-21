AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $735.62 Million

Analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) will announce $735.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $769.86 million and the lowest is $701.38 million. AMC Networks posted sales of $691.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

AMCX traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $37.72. 3,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.88. AMC Networks has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 568.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Networks (Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.