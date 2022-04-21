Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.17

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.17 and last traded at $84.14, with a volume of 1993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.13.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 34.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,731,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

