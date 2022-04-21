Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $80.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE AMRC traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. 19,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,935. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $70.72. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 1,027.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 447,305 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after acquiring an additional 234,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,508,000 after acquiring an additional 120,392 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter worth approximately $6,982,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 132,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

