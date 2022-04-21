American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Phyllis Gotlib Sells 16,926 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 16,926 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $60,595.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 523,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Phyllis Gotlib also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $55,550.00.

Shares of AMWL stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. 1,320,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.60. American Well Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $19.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Well by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 31.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.