Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP opened at $300.84 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $236.35 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.04.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.91.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

