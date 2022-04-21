AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Sets New 52-Week High at $167.23

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.23 and last traded at $166.95, with a volume of 15017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.16.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

