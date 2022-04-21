Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. FMR LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after purchasing an additional 105,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.28. 18,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,284. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

