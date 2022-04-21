Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 28,400 Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 18.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 31.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Shares of FDRR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 107,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,623. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.