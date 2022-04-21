Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 60,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,356,646. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.