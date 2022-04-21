Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,185 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Walmart by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 378,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,730,000 after purchasing an additional 83,759 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

WMT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.61. 54,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,175,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $442.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $160.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.