Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,108 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,040 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.
Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $699.31. 5,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,290. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $733.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $835.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.15 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
