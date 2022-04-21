Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 19,509 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after buying an additional 170,619 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after buying an additional 534,023 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after buying an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,756,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,061,000 after purchasing an additional 45,401 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NTR traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.76. 104,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,905. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $117.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Erste Group started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.85.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

