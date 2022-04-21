Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,749 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,749 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,249,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.06. 41,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.02. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.96.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.