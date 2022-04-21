Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.25 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,999,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.19. 468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,572. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $77.29 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.97.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

