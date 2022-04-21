Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.73 Million in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 276,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.00. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,135. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.84.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.