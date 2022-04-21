Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.82 Million in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $324,914,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,514,000 after buying an additional 643,631 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after acquiring an additional 386,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,406,000 after purchasing an additional 320,030 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.70. 1,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,415. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

