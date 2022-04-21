Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.82. 418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,982. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.52.

