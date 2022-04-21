Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 227,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.20% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,782. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

