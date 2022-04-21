Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,662 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.99. The stock had a trading volume of 81,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.53 and a 200 day moving average of $176.33. The stock has a market cap of $143.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

