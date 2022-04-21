Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 208.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 305.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 305.2% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 188,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 142,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 964.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.72. 618,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,258,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.10. The company has a market capitalization of $631.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

