Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.44.

PPG traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.95. 25,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,012. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average of $151.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

