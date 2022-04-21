Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 47.2% during the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 33.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $47.62. 401,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,084,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

