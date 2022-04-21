Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,164 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.03. 58,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,715,452. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.09. The company has a market capitalization of $162.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

