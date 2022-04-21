Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 40,992 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,839,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,749,000 after purchasing an additional 396,259 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,663,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 237,339 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $78.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,700. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

