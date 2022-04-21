Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 44,828 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 44,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 121,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,834,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $56.05. 1,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

