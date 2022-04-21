Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 99,689 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,561,000 after acquiring an additional 730,794 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 961,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 242,247 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 48,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth about $555,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.45. 781,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

