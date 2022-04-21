Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $161.74. 63,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,132. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.46 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

