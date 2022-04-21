Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 210,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.79% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 45.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 314.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 692,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 525,239 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 322.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 379,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 289,822 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter valued at about $48,242,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 34.6% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFR traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,117. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51.

