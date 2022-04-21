Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.99 and a 200 day moving average of $157.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $145.11 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

