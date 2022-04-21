Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

OUNZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

