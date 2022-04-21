Analysts Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) to post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Callaway Golf reported sales of $651.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.36.

Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,764. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.93. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 110.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

