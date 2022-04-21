Analysts Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.66). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,210 shares of company stock worth $1,496,386 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 78.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 73.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,068,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $27.32. 5,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,617. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.82.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

