Analysts Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.81. Etsy reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.05.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $22,664.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Etsy by 21.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 91.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 89.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $6.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.04. The stock had a trading volume of 104,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.39 and its 200 day moving average is $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy has a 52 week low of $104.71 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.