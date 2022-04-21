Analysts Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) to post $2.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $12.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $12.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.26.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,033. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

