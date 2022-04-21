Analysts Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) will post $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the highest is $1.89 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $144.26 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

