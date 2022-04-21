Analysts Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.77. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPX stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

