Analysts Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $500.68 Million

Brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $500.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $493.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $508.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $493.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.04. 6,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,496. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,261,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 118,790 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.