Analysts Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.85. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.80. 19,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.34.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,331,445,000 after purchasing an additional 403,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

