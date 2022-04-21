Analysts Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.82. Arista Networks posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.97.

NYSE ANET traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.83. 9,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,034. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.95.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $1,307,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $1,767,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock worth $84,653,991. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.