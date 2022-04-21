Analysts Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Post $0.31 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. Chuy’s posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.58 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 70,562 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,351,000 after purchasing an additional 247,435 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,467,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,157. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $501.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.89. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

