Analysts Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) will announce $3.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.90 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $16.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.32 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,151. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.13. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Fiserv by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $3,615,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

