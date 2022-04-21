Analysts Expect Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NU’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NU will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NU.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NU. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NU. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,210,084,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $682,018,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $401,393,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NU traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 244,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,362,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76. NU has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

