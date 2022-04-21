Analysts Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Announce $3.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45. Pool posted earnings of $2.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $17.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.09 to $17.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.32 to $19.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $29.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $461.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,194. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $445.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

