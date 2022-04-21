Analysts Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCFGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Tattooed Chef reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,615. Tattooed Chef has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $787.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

