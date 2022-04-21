Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cowen (COWN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN):

4/12/2022 – Cowen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

4/12/2022 – Cowen had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Cowen had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Cowen had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $62.00 to $59.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Cowen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $680.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Cowen Inc alerts:

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cowen by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 6.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cowen by 34.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cowen by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.