Analysts Set Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pyxis Oncology (PYXS)
