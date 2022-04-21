Analysts Set Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYXS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,696. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.