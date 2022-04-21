Analysts Set TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Target Price at GBX 289.17

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.17 ($3.76).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.23) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.64) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 270 ($3.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

In other TT Electronics news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.62), for a total transaction of £79,401.03 ($103,306.05).

Shares of TTG stock traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 201.50 ($2.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 206.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 233.81. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 173.59 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £355.25 million and a PE ratio of 27.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is 0.90%.

About TT Electronics (Get Rating)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.