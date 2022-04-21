AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.34

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 15582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $595.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.12.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 3.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 48.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

