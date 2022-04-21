AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.34

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 15582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $595.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 3.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 48.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.
About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
