Anchor (ANCT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,248.00

Anchor (ANCT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anchor has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a market cap of $10.23 million and $6,248.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00033424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00104595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

