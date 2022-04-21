Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.79. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 27,716 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 16.53.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

